Nollywood Actress Mimi Orjiekwe took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 34th birthday today July 14, IgbereTV reports.

The mum of one shared stunning new photos from her birthday photoshoot.

One of the photos was captioned;

“I’M A CANCER QUEEN …

July 14th !!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”

