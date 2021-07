Connect on Linked in

Nollywood Actress, Onyii Alex took to her Instagram handle to show off her newly acquired luxury home, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a video of the house, the 34-year-old actress wrote;

“To God Almighty be the Glory

#THEBODYvilla #NWACHINEMERE”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRbnZIojdMQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fN_c4Z6sb-8