Actress Sonia Ogiri Buys A Range Rover, Her Third New Car In 7 Months (Photos)

Actress, Sonia Ogiri Acquires a Range Rover, Her Third New Car In 7 Months (Photos, Video)

Actress, Sonia Ogiri took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her new car, a Range Rover, IgbereTV reports.

This is the third car the Nollywood actress has acquired in 7 months.

In Dec 2020, Sonia gifted her mother a Toyota Venza for Christmas celebration.

She shared photos and video of the new car with the caption;

“Baby #3 in seven months. GOD What are you doing to me. 4&5 will be Bentley and G wagon so help me GOD”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ8V866sELl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMSOSAmUXSU