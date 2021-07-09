‘Ada Jesus Is Not Dead, She Will Return In 3 Years – Husband (Video)

The husband of late Nigerian comedienne, Mmesoma Mercy Obi aka Ada Jesus, has said that she is not dead.

According to the hubby known as Nnadi Kingsley, Ada Jesus is alive and will come back after three years.

Recall that the comedienne died some months ago after battling kidney disease.

In a video recently shared online, Nnadi could be heard affirming that his wife is still alive and would surely return in three years’ time.

“She is still alive. She will be back again. O don’t know how people will understand these words but I know that she is still alive. She will come back to me after 3 years,” he said.

