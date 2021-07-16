Adelabu Street Surulere After A Heavy Rainfall Today (Pictures, Video)

The heavy rain has made many parts of Lagos to be submerged with water and I was in Adelabu street in Sururlere Lagos when the rain started from around 10.30 am and it poured heavily close to 7 hours and this is the aftermath of what I saw immediately I came out of my study class building.

i could not even see the road no more and I had to swim my way in the water which was up to my knee and many residents around the area also have to stay indoors, as the streets have been totally flooded and residents could not move out without entering the dirty waters to get across, so as to get to their destination.

Houses were flooded around other areas of Surulere as well.

