”After All These Number Of Films, I Still No Fit Buy Range”- Flmmaker Biodun Stephen (Photo)

Nigerian filmmaker, Biodun Stephen took to her Instagram handle to express disappointment over her inability to buy a Range Rover despite making several movies, IgbereTV reports.

Her comment comes after many of her female colleagues have bought Range Rovers, recently.

Biodun captioned the post;

“Oluwa Range me up na”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR1qq8JDnDW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link