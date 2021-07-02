Again, Instagram Deletes Tunde Ednut’s Account

The Instagram page of controversial blogger Tunde Ednut’s has again been deleted by the video and photo-sharing app, making the blogger lose more than one million followers, IgbereTV reports.

This is the fourth time Ednut would be losing his account in the last 7 months as he tries to be on the platform despite hindrance from the app.

His second Instagram account which he created early this year got suspended a few days after and is now completely deleted.

The entertainer had posted on his backup page;

“Follow these backup and help repost. Thank you so much,” Please invite others to follow this page @mufasatundeednut thanks!”

The entertainer was stripped of his first verified Instagram account with over 2.6 million followers and an engaging audience for violating Instagram’s terms and conditions in December.

However, he made his way back to the platform on January 10, 2021, after announcing a N1 million giveaway to aid his followership recovery.

He successfully recovered over a million followers in his new account.

According to reports, the blogger used his platform to engage in unpleasant activities such as body-shaming and cyberbullying other celebrities, leading to the deletion of his initial account.

As at the time of this report, the reason Instagram deleted his most recent account has not been confirmed.

