The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN, has denied a report linking him with a presidential ticket with the former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan come 2023.

His media aide, Dr Bashir Gwandu, described the rumour as a pigment of some people imagination who are bent on distracting the minister from his official duties.

Gwandu added that, Malami never discuss such with anybody and he has not shown interest in any political post, he is so preoccupied with his ministerial duties of serving his country the best way he could.

“2023 is still very far to even talk about it, the attorney general has never indicated interest to stand for election with anybody.

“He advised members of the public to be wary of what they say or post on social media or anywhere.

“What the minister needs now is to focus more on how to deliver much-needed services to the country

and that is what he has been doing and will continue”.

He explained that people should not force words into the mouth of the AGF and to henceforth stop peddling such unfounded rumour that has no basis

whatsoever.

Gwandu warned detractors of the minister to stay off.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/agf-malami-distances-self-from-jonathan-malami-presidential-ticket/