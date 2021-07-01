Alex Nwankwo ‘Alexreports’ Emerges Anambra Accord Party Governorship Candidate (Pics)

Anambra Guber: Media Czar, Alex Nwankwo Emerges Accord Party Guber Candidate

Media czar and publicist, Mr.Alex Nwankwo, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Accord party for the November 6, 2021 Anambra guber election.

He was declared candidate of the party after a keenly contested guber primary held at East End Hotel, Aroma, Awka in Anambra State and witnessed by thousands of party chieftains, members and the media.

Prior to his emergence, Nwankwo had purchased the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, at the Accord Party national headquaters in Abuja presented to him by National Chairman of the Party, Hon. Mohammed Lawal Naido Sanata.

By his emergence, Mr. Nwankwo has become the youngest governorship candidate, who will participate in the Anambra governorship election.

Nwankwo, made his debut in politics, when Tony Nwoye, a immediate past governorship aspirant of the PDP, was President, National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS.

Nwankwo at that time, was also elected Secretary General, Anambra State University, now Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

He has also proved his mettle in the media industry in Nigeria and beyond, earning several local and international accolades and awards.

He is the founder of Amity Global Network, one of the fast growing and leading Public Relations agency in Africa.

With over 90 prestigious awards both national and international in his kitty, Mr.Nwankwo has continued to manage the image of multi national companies, individual brands, celebrities, politicians and public institutions within Nigeria and across the world.

He is the Regional Media director, Federation of freelance Journalists Association and Country Director, West African Ecowas Youth Council.

Nwankwo, a journalist, PR expert, media personality, entrepreneur, and writer, is the publisher of several print and online news platforms, such as State Press, Abuja Press, Alex Reports, Attention Magazine, Anambra Update and many others.

He was also one of the media director fors Hon.Tony Nwulu, who championed the Not Too Young To Run initiative and governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party, UPP in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

He was also the media director who championed the guber ambition of Prince Don Okonkwo, a one time governorship aspirant in Anambra State.