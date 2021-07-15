All APC Senators Reject Electronic Transmission Of Election Results

INEC panel chair votes against own report.

Members of the All Progressives Congress in the Senate on Thursday voted against electronic transmission of results.

The Committee had, in the report, recommended in Section 52(3) that, INEC “may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

But an APC senator from Niger North, Sabi Abdullahi, amended the clause to read, “INEC may consider electronic collation of results, provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secured by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly.”

Members of the Committee on Communications had earlier informed the chamber that the NCC had declared that only 43 per cent of the country was currently under effective telecommunications coverage.

Senate President, Ibrahim Lawan, ruled in favour of the amendment when he conducted a voice vote.

There was a disagreement and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, called for a division which would require individual voting on the floor.

Lawan sustained Abaribe’s point of order and called for a division.

At the end of the poll, 88 senators voted, while 28 were not available to vote.

The outcome of the election showed that 52 APC senators, including the chairman of the Senate INEC committee, Kabiru Gaya, voted against the panel’s report, which gives the electoral umpire the sole power to determine the practicability of electronic transmission of results.

The Peoples Democratic Party members on the floor all voted in favour of electronic transmission of results by INEC without interference from either the NCC or the National Assembly.

The APC members, while casting their votes against the amendment, attributed their decision to the claim of the NCC that only 43 per cent of the country has network coverage.

The PDP senators, on the other hand, said allowing the NCC and the National Assembly to meddle in the affairs of INEC will affect the integrity of the polls



https://punchng.com/breaking-apc-senators-reject-electronic-transmission-of-election-results/

Here’s a list of how the lawmakers voted:

A COMPILATION OF SENATORS VOTE FOR OR AGAINST ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION OF ELECTION RESULTS (A few names still missing)

Robert Ajayi Boroffice YES

Surajudeen Basiru NO

Adenugba Fadahunsi YES

Clifford Ordia YES

Matthew Urhoghide YES

Francis Alimikhena NO

Kola Balogun YES

Ezekiel Ayuba NO

Abubakar Kyari NO

Gyang Istifanus YES

Senator Gyagung Ladi NO

George Sekibo YES

Ali Ndume NO

Opeyemi Bamidele NO

Biodun Olujimi YES

Mpigi Barinada YES

Betty Apiafi YES

Gobir Abdullahi NO

Abdullahi Danbaba NO

Philip Aduda YES

Chukwuka Utazi YES

Mohammed Goje NO

Danbaba YES

Yusuf Yusuf NO

Isa Shuaibu Lau NO

Mohammed Goje NO

Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed NO

Francis Onyewuchi YES

Yau Sahabi NO

Uba Sani NO

Danjuma La’ah YES

Kabiru Gaya NO

Ishaku Elisha Abo NO

Baba Kaita NO

Adamu Aliero NO

Yahaya Abdullahi NO

Yakubu Oseni NO

Isa Jibrin NO

Smart Adeyemi NO

Ibrahim Oloriegbe NO

Oluremi Tinubu NO

Solomon Adeola NO

Tanko Al-Makura NO

Godiya Akwashiki NO

Abdullahi Adamu NO

Musa Mohammed Sani NO

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi NO

Bima Enagi NO

Patrick Akinyelure YES

FINAL VOTE FIGURES ON ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

AYES: 28

NAYS: 52

ABSENT: 28

ABSTAIN: 0

TOTAL VOTES: 80

TOTAL NO. OF REGISTERED SENATORS: 109

(as announced by Clerk of Senate and validated by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan)



https://www.arise.tv/nigeria-all-apc-senators-vote-against-electronic-transmission-of-results-the-full-list/