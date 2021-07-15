All APC Senators Reject Electronic Transmission Of Election Results

INEC panel chair votes against own report.
Members of the All Progressives Congress in the Senate on Thursday voted against electronic transmission of results.
The Committee had, in the report, recommended in Section 52(3) that, INEC “may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”
But an APC senator from Niger North, Sabi Abdullahi, amended the clause to read, “INEC may consider electronic collation of results, provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secured by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly.”
Members of the Committee on Communications had earlier informed the chamber that the NCC had declared that only 43 per cent of the country was currently under effective telecommunications coverage.
Senate President, Ibrahim Lawan, ruled in favour of the amendment when he conducted a voice vote.
There was a disagreement and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, called for a division which would require individual voting on the floor.
Lawan sustained Abaribe’s point of order and called for a division.
At the end of the poll, 88 senators voted, while 28 were not available to vote.
The outcome of the election showed that 52 APC senators, including the chairman of the Senate INEC committee, Kabiru Gaya, voted against the panel’s report, which gives the electoral umpire the sole power to determine the practicability of electronic transmission of results.
The Peoples Democratic Party members on the floor all voted in favour of electronic transmission of results by INEC without interference from either the NCC or the National Assembly.
The APC members, while casting their votes against the amendment, attributed their decision to the claim of the NCC that only 43 per cent of the country has network coverage.
The PDP senators, on the other hand, said allowing the NCC and the National Assembly to meddle in the affairs of INEC will affect the integrity of the polls
https://punchng.com/breaking-apc-senators-reject-electronic-transmission-of-election-results/
Here’s a list of how the lawmakers voted:
A COMPILATION OF SENATORS VOTE FOR OR AGAINST ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION OF ELECTION RESULTS (A few names still missing)
Robert Ajayi Boroffice YES
Surajudeen Basiru NO
Adenugba Fadahunsi YES
Clifford Ordia YES
Matthew Urhoghide YES
Francis Alimikhena NO
Kola Balogun YES
Ezekiel Ayuba NO
Abubakar Kyari NO
Gyang Istifanus YES
Senator Gyagung Ladi NO
George Sekibo YES
Ali Ndume NO
Opeyemi Bamidele NO
Biodun Olujimi YES
Mpigi Barinada YES
Betty Apiafi YES
Gobir Abdullahi NO
Abdullahi Danbaba NO
Philip Aduda YES
Chukwuka Utazi YES
Mohammed Goje NO
Danbaba YES
Yusuf Yusuf NO
Isa Shuaibu Lau NO
Mohammed Goje NO
Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed NO
Francis Onyewuchi YES
Yau Sahabi NO
Uba Sani NO
Danjuma La’ah YES
Kabiru Gaya NO
Ishaku Elisha Abo NO
Baba Kaita NO
Adamu Aliero NO
Yahaya Abdullahi NO
Yakubu Oseni NO
Isa Jibrin NO
Smart Adeyemi NO
Ibrahim Oloriegbe NO
Oluremi Tinubu NO
Solomon Adeola NO
Tanko Al-Makura NO
Godiya Akwashiki NO
Abdullahi Adamu NO
Musa Mohammed Sani NO
Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi NO
Bima Enagi NO
Patrick Akinyelure YES
FINAL VOTE FIGURES ON ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION
AYES: 28
NAYS: 52
ABSENT: 28
ABSTAIN: 0
TOTAL VOTES: 80
TOTAL NO. OF REGISTERED SENATORS: 109
(as announced by Clerk of Senate and validated by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan)
https://www.arise.tv/nigeria-all-apc-senators-vote-against-electronic-transmission-of-results-the-full-list/