It is now Buhari’s people remember Allen Onyeama. It is now they are comparing him to Abba Kyari. Allen Onyeama is a PRIVATE CITIZEN. Abba Kyari is a PUBLIC SERVANT. He is a policeman. A higher duty of care is expected from law enforcement than from a businessman

