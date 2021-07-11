Amaju Pinnick Visits Watford, Meets Etebo, Troost-Ekong, Others (Photos)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has visited the training facility of Watford FC in the UK, Igbere TV reports.

The NFF president visited the location following Friday’s announcement that Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo had signed a season-long loan with the team from Stoke.

“I visited the TRAINING CENTER of Watford FC to witness the first official training of our Super Eagles midfielder, my fellow Warri Boy, Oghenekaro Etebo, our prolific and versatile mid field player,” Mr Pinnick wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CRJrBOOn5Bf/?utm_medium=copy_link

Asides meeting with Nigerian players in the team, the NFF boss said he interacted with the club technical director Cristiano Giaretta.

Nigerian players at The Hornets include Etebo, William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis. Dapo Mabude is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles after starring for the Scottish youth side.

“Emphasis was that we have potentially 5 Super Eagles players in Watford FC, but now only three regular players so the NFF needs to build a stronger relationship with Watford. He (Giaretta) was truly excited in affirmation of our request,” Pinnick said.

He also said he has been scheduled to meet with Watford president and CEO and the CEO of Leicester, Everton and others in the coming weeks.

“By His Grace our World Cup qualification is not negotiable,” the NFF president said.