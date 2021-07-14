American Woman Adopts A Yoruba Name After Marrying A Nigerian (Photos)

Love they say knows no tribe, this is evident as an American woman, formerly known as Janna Parker, who changed her name to Janna Mofeyisola after marrying a Yoruba man, Owolabi Ikuejamoye.

Mrs Mofeyisola took to her LinkedIn handle to inform her professional network of the new development.

“I am happy to announce to my professional network that I will be changing my name to Janna Mofeyisola!

“Owolabi Ikuejamoye and I got married on April 24, 2021! #diversitymatters #marriedlife #nigerian #yoruba”

This followed with congratulatory messages under the comments section as some Nigerians welcomed her to the “rich Yoruba cultural heritage” and some have already started calling her ‘Iyawo wa’, ‘our wife’.

This is a reminder that diversity matters and love knows no bounds!



https://dailytrust.com/photos-american-woman-adopts-yoruba-name-after-marrying-nigerian