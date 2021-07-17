Amputee Hawker, Mary Daniel Acquires N17.5M House In Lagos (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Mary Daniel, the sachet water hawker who went viral because she's an amputee, has acquired a 17.5 million Naira apartment in Lagos.

The 27-year-old Kogi indigene bought the house located in Igando, Lagos.

She is also constructing a pure-water factory inside the compound, which is near completion.

Recall that Mary Daniel received donations of about N25 million after she was pictured hawking sachet water in traffic in Oshodi and her story went viral.

