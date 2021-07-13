Anambra 2021: I Belong To The People’s Faction, Not Factions Of PDP – Maduka (Photos)

Maduka: I Belong To The People’s Faction, Not Factions Of PDP

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has declared that the people of Anambra State, remain his priority.

“I belong to the people, not to a faction of PDP. I belong to the people first” he told a mammoth gathering of PDP supporters who came on a solidarity visit at his campaign office in Awka.

Maduka however faulted the PDP govenorship primary, which he said, lacked the ingredients of a true and genuine democracy.

He said the people who came to show him solidarity gives him the zeal and passion to continue to aspire to run for governorship of the State.

He promised to change the narrative, when elected as governor, arguing that he had thought the PDP, would have provided a conducive platform to manifest his vision for the State.

Some party Chieftains who spoke at the event accused the PDP National Working Commitee, NWC for holding a kangaroo primary, where 3,000 delegates were disenfranchised, an act they said, is anti democratic and not a reflection of the choice of the grassroots in the party.

Two factions exist in the PDP in Anambra State.

A faction backed by the Court had elected Senator Ugochukwu Uba, as it’s governorship candidate, while the NWC backed another faction which produced Valentine Ozigbo, as governorship candidate of the party as they both held parallel primaries on June 26.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgCuYHDgFeo

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/07/maduka-i-belong-to-peoples-faction-not.html?m=1