Anambra Election: Personal Particulars Of Candidates Released By INEC

https://www.nairaland.com/6653850/anambra-guber-inec-publishes-list

Publication Of Personal Particulars Of Candidates For The Anambra Governorship Election.



INEC Nigeria

PUBLICATION OF PERSONAI PARTICULARS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE ANAMBRA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met yesterday, Thursday, 151th July 2021 and among other things considered the List/personal particulars of candidates nominated by the various political parties for the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

The Commission also considered and took cognizance of the Judgments/Court Orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election. In line with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) the personal particulars of the candidates will be published in the Commissions Notice Board in Awka, Anambra State while the names of the candidates, the, gender, party, age, qualification and the Commissions decision/ remarks are herein attached.

The Commission will continue to act in consonance with the Constitution and the law and will continue to obey the Judgments and orders of courts served on it.