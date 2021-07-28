Anambra Union In Rivers Re-Elects Comrade Sunny Chidube As President (Photo)

Anambra Union In Rivers Re-elects Comrade Sunny Chidube As President, Receives Accolades

The Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU) in Rivers State has successfully held it’s Exco elections across the 72 Anambra Towns resident in Rivers state, which led to the re-election of Comr. Sunny Chidube for a second tenure of 3years. The election of Comr. Sunny Chidube has attracted lots of congratulatory messages from several people of Anambra state, both within Rivers state and across the globe.

According to AnambraUpdate, the election was indeed free, fair and acceptable by the entire Members of the Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU) in Rivers State, as well as Observers. The election was held on the 26th of July 2021. In a statement by a Member of the Media Team of AASDU, he expressed overwhelming praises at the victory of Comrade Sunny in the just concluded Excos Election of their great Union.

He therefore expressed prayerful congratulations to their President, he says “congratulations to my Comrade and President on the his victory as President of Association of Anambra State Development Union for a second tenure in office. My prayers for you is that the Almighty God will use you to reposition our great union into an enviable height and give you the grace to conquer mor grounds in Jesus name, Soar on my Comrade” he concluded.

Other Exco Members who were elected includes Chief Okey Nwanna as the 1st Vice President, Chief Alphosus Ofoma, as a 2nd Vice President, Engr. Ejiofor Kelechukwu, as the Gen. Secretary, Obiajulu Odili, as the Assistant Secretary, Chief Chinedu Ofiaeli as the Treasurer, Anadi Onyekachi as the Financial Secretary, Benjamin Muoba as the Assistant Financial Secretary, Engr. Chijioke Uchendu as the Publicity Secretary, Chief Nzelibe Samuel as the Assistant Publicity Secretary, Obi Areh as DOS, Paul Mbanugo as Assistant DOS, Ugochukwu Aniche as the Provost and Christian Ifeaka as the Assistant Provost of AASDU.

Comrade Sunny Chidube was recently nominated as the Action Alliance Party Deputy Governor running mate.

Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/07/anambra-union-in-rivers-re-elects.html