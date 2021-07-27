Angry PSG Fans Hang Banners In Protest Of Possible Pogba Signing From Man Utd

Supporters of Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear Paul Pogba won’t be welcome at their club amid speculation the Manchester United midfielder could be on his way there.

One set of fans have hung banners outside the Parc des Princes and PSG’s training ground to protest against his potential signing.

The banners, which appeared on Saturday morning, read: ‘Pogba, you should listen to your mother. She doesn’t want you here, neither do we.’

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the protest banners as yet, according to RMC Sport.

It’s not entirely clear what has caused the animosity from PSG fans towards Pogba, though the midfielder didn’t hold back in his celebrations when United won their Champions League last-16 tie in 2019.

Pogba was suspended for the second leg at the Parc des Princes and watched United’s dramatic late win from the stands but then came down to the pitch to celebrate wildly with his team-mates.

As he enters the final year of his Old Trafford contract, Pogba has been linked with a move to PSG, although there has not yet been any contact between the two clubs let alone any offer.

United run the risk of losing Pogba, who cost them a world record £89million back in 2016, for nothing next summer when his contract expires.

Talks over a new deal haven’t got off the ground and so they could be tempted to sell him this summer, with a price tag of £43m mooted.

Pogba hails from the town of Lagny-sur-Marne, which is about 22miles from the centre of Paris, so a move back to the region would have some appeal.

Pogba shone at Euro 2020 for France and is currently on a family holiday in Florida before returning to United for pre-season training.

Asked about the situation last month, he said: ‘I have one year left on my contract, everyone knows that. There have been no concrete proposals for extensions. I’m still in Manchester.’

The Mirror also reported earlier this week that Pogba has turned down a long-term £50m contract offer from United.

But should he join PSG he would link up with a side that has already made five signings this summer in the form of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Danilo Pereira.

United signed Donny van de Beek as cover in a £40m deal from Ajax last summer in case Pogba left, and possible replacements for the Frenchman this summer include West Ham star Declan Rice, Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez or Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

