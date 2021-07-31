Angry Students Leave Juju In Lecturer’s Office In Michael Okpara University (Pics)

PHOTOS: Aggrieved Student Leaves ‘Sacrifice’ In Lecturer’s Office In Michael Okpara University, Umudike

An aggrieved student allegedly left a ‘sacrifice’ in front of a lecturer’s staff office in Michael Okpara University, Abia State.

The campus was left in shock as everyone resumed in the morning to see a sacrifice pot in front of the staff’s office and a large threat notice on the wall.

The student, who threatened to send some staff of the Biochemistry department of the institution to their early grave, disclosed that there was no seriousness in resolving the issues 400 level students of the department have.

The notice also had listed a number of defaulting lecturers whom the aggrieved student said would be “punished” if the terms of the affected students were not met.

See the photos below:



