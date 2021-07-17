‘Another Marriage About To Crash’

Why does the society see men hitting women as bad thing but women cursing and abusive as normal.

A woman who curses and abuses you will still have the nerve to ask you for money.

Am not a perfect man….. I have my flaws but I am careful with words because I know what bad words can do to people.

Should a man be forced to stay with a woman who curses, abuses and threatens to get him arrested if he touch her despite you have never lay a finger on her in 3yrs of marriage.

People are telling me she is doing it due to anger that she doesn’t mean it……am told to avoid making her angry and is that possible.

She gets me angry most times but I just leave the house and go cool off…

I have tried to teach her the act of keeping quiet in moment of anger but she never learns

She is permitted to rain curses and abuses on me because she is a woman and am expected not to react because that’s how most women behave.

At this junction have made up my mind to divorce her…..I never wished for this but I can’t take this …… many people see this character of most women as normal (am told there power is in the mouth) but I can’t.

Lastly men please avoid women raised by single mother they come with venom and naturally demage psychological…they will take revenge on you for their father’s sins.