Anthony Joshua Flaunts His Fit Physique Ahead Of Oleksandr Usyk Fight

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua left his 12.5m Instagram followers in awe, after sharing a photo of his impressive physique during a training session a few days ago.

Joshua is set to face undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, and it appears the former Olympic gold medallist has started his training camp for the bout, after he spent several months relaxing and travelling with close friends and team members.

AJ captioned the post, “I am happy to work” and received support from a number of fellow boxers and fans.

Anthony Fowler commented: “Never not in shape.”

Kal Yafai said, “Man like Femi!!!”

Joshua’s post comes just days after the heavyweight champion was warned by trainer Peter Fury ahead of his upcoming clash.

Fury, who was in nephew Tyson’s corner during the Gypsy King’s world heavyweight title triumph in 2015, claimed that Usyk is “a serious heavyweight and a serious talent,” and is more than capable of defeating AJ in their September bout.

“It’s not a walk in the park. Forget cruiserweight. This guy, he’s had a couple of fights in the heavyweight division, he’s adjusted, he’s put the necessary weight on.

“He’s a serious heavyweight and a serious talent, so it will be a good fight.”

“Yes, of course he has [enough power to gain Joshua’s respect],” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s an accurate puncher and anybody in the fight trade knows when you’re in that body weight bracket, when you’re punching correctly, any punchers can do damage.

“Yes, he belongs in the division and he’s a serious threat. It’s a serious fight. Full credit to Joshua for taking that fight.”

Joshua is set to face former cruiserweight champion Usyk on September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The clash is arguably AJ’s toughest test to date.

Usyk is considered by many to be one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world having previously defeated the likes of Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora and Murat Gassiev.

Joshua will certainly still be the favourite going into the bout, following his solid last outing against Kubrat Pulev as well as his significant size and power advantage.

However, it goes without saying that Usyk is far from a mere stepping-stone towards an all-British unification bout with Tyson Fury.

It will be Usyk’s third bout at heavyweight and Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts will all be on the line.



