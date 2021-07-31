Any Helpful Information About Bons Industries LTD?

I got this today from Bons industries LTD,any helpful information

We refer to our Job advertisement on TheGuardian Newspaper which you applied as a Technician (Electrical), and wish to inform you that the interview has been scheduled to hold as below:

Date: August 7, 2021

Venue: Plot 11-14 Block Vii, Area 5 Opic Estate, Agbara Industrial Estate, along Badagry Expressway.

Time: 10am prompt.

You are required to come with the photocopies of your CV, Credentials, and your Letter of application.

For general enquiries, contact the Admin manager on 09087094729. For directions, you are required to call 09087059658 or 09087059652. Also, you can visit our web page: www.bonsindustries.com.ng