As the heading states, I’m 33yrs old and I have never had any job experience before.

I studied tourism and leisure management only at the national diploma level. I finished with upper credit.

I’m not really conversant with the job market and considering applying for jobs.

I know my age might possibly be an hindrance to my chance of being able to land one.

I was hoping peeps familiar with, those who are or were in my shoes can offer advice in what ever form.

Thanks