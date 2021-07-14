APC Members Beat Up Court Official In Dapo Abiodun’s Hometown (Photo)

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) assaulted Adetayo Odunlami, a bailiff attached to the Ogun State High Court, on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Iperu, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Our correspondent gathered that the bailiff was in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State to serve a court summons on some leaders of the APC.

A councillorship aspirant, Muyiwa Osularu, had dragged the Vice-Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ikenne Local Government, Hon Efuwape Olaitan Muhammed, his party, the APC and the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to Sagamu High Court over allegations of substitution of name.

Osularu had argued that he is the rightful winner of the primary election conducted by the APC in Iperu Ward 5, on May 20, 2021.

He had alleged that his name was substituted for Hon. Efuwape by the leaders of the party.

The aspirant prayed the court to order the APC to forward his name to OGSIEC as the APC councillorship candidate in Ward 5, Iperu Remo.

However, when the bailiff arrived Iperu with the court summons to serve same on the respondents.

He was said to have been beaten to stupor by some APC members whose identities are yet to be ascertained

The man reportedly sustained injuries in the incident before he was saved from his attackers by some good Samaritans.

Our correspondent learnt that the matter had been reported to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said “The bailiff went to a place where APC members were having their campaign rally to serve the court summon on someone. I think the APC candidate is the person he wanted to serve summon on, at the venue of the rally.

“I guess that’s what infuriated the party members who assaulted him. He has reported the case at Iperu division and the case is under investigation. The case has been incidented and the police are investigating it.

The Police Publicist said nobody has been arrested in connection with the case.



https://dailytrust.com/apc-members-beat-up-court-official-in-dapo-abioduns-hometown