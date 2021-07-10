Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The ruling All Progressives (APC) has postponed Indefinitely its ward, local and state congresses scheduled to commence on the 24th of July, Daily Independent has gathered.

In a letter dated 6th July which was addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party said it has rescheduled its congresses and national convention to a later date.

The letter was signed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Senator John James Akpan Udoedehe, the Secretary of the committee.

A credible source informed our correspondent that the party took the decision to postpone the congresses owing to disagreements in the party, especially on zoning.

Last month,, Akpan Udoedehe in a statement had said “President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the review of the timelines available to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The president also approved the timetable for APC ward, local government and state congresses. Ward congresses will hold 24th July, 2021 followed by local government congresses on 14th August, 2021 and state vongresses on 18th September, 2021.”

https://independent.ng/just-in-apc-writes-inec-postpones-congresses-indefinitely/