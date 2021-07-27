*ANAMBRA GUBER!! APGA, APC, PDP Are Crisis Infested. Maduka, only Viable Option For Ndi Anambra*

By Nwankwo Ekene

The outcome of the just concluded governorship primaries of the three major political parties in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was riddled with crisis.

The three parties, already plagued by in fighting which gave birth to various factions in their fold, held flawed primaries, which produced two governorship candidates.

In the All Progressive Congress, APC, the governorship primary remains an “American wonder”, where all the aspirants were schemed out to pave way for the emergence of Senator Andy Uba as the party’s governorship candidate.

This has generated serious rift in the party, with the leader of the party in the State, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, blowing hot over the manner Uba emerged as governorship candidate of the party.

Also, the aggrieved aspirants, who were sidelined from the primary, are threatening fire and brimstone over Uba’s emergence, a development which threatens the foundation of the APC in Anambra State ahead of the governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is no exception.

Infested by the bug of crisis even before the governorship Primary took place, the party had to short change it’s own delegates, and preferred “Super delegates”, which produced a governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, who is not so acceptable to the mainstream of the party.

Another faction in the party- another indication of the multi dimensional problems- rocking the PDP in Anambra State, produced another candidate, Ugochukwu Uba.

APGA, the ruling party in the State, is not left out of the bug of crisis.

It produced two governorship candidates! Soludo today, Umeoji tommorow, may be Obiano, the serving governor, could emerge a candidate too!. A case of an unserious bunch.

APGA has indeed become a circus show, which has continued to entertain the people of Anambra State with their intra party squabbles.

With three months to the governorship election in Anambra State, it is worrisome how the good people of the State would entrust their fate and destiny in the cocoon of confused political parties, whose governorship candidates are not sure they will be on the ballot on the d day.

With deadline for the substitution of candidates by political parties fixed for July 30 by INEC, there has been a clarion call on Dr. Godwin Maduka, to leverage on this window of opportunity, to stand as a candidate for the November 6, 2021 Anambra guber election.

There is an evolving trend in Nigerian politics, where the strength and character of candidates, seem to be a more propelling factor to win elections.

Dr.Godwin Maduka posses such character and has demonstrated uncommon passion for the socio economic development of Anambra State.

Despite being a victim of political buccaneers in the PDP, Maduka has continued to earn the support of majority of the good people of Anambra State, which places him in pole position to make a huge impact in the election.

Enumerating what Maduka stands for is not the sole purpose of this piece, but he is the only governorship hopeful, whose antecedents has continued to outpace other governorship candidates in the election.

Maduka provides for the good people of Anambra State, the opportunity to make informed choice on who should govern them after several years of locust governance in the State.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/anambra-guber-why-maduka-is-only-viable-option-for-ndi-anambra-opinion/