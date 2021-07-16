APGA Leadership Accepts INEC’s Decision To Publish Chuma Umeoji’s Name

..says INEC has proven its independence

… describes decision as victory for Anambra people

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accepted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Hon Chuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

With Umeoji’s recognition as our party’s flagbearer, INEC has again proven its independence and its ability to conduct credible electiom without fear or favour.

We also view this recognition as victory for democracy and the good people of Anambra State who are trusting our party for a credible candidate capable of moving the state forward after winnimg the November election.

We urge our teeming party faithful and supporters to keep faith with APGA in the party’s desire to win the election and go ahead to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

While calling on all party leaders and members to support and campaign for our candidate, we also urge Hon Umeoji to be magnanimous in victory by bringing all stakeholders on board.

The task of winning the forthcoming election is one that we must pursue and achieve collectively.

IKECHUKWU CHUKWUNYERE

PUBLICITY SECRETARY

Press Release

16th July 2021



https://leaders.ng/apga-leadership-accepts-inecs-decision-to-publish-chuma-umeoji-name/

UNIZIK Dean and renowned female professor, Lillian Orogbu, emerges APGA deputy governorship candidate to Chuma Umeoji

…INEC publishes Umeoji/Orogbu as APGA confirmed flagbearers, drops Soludo

A female erudite professor, Lillian Orogbu, has emerged the running mate to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the election in Anambra State holding in November.

The Dean of the Faculty of Management, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, will be flying the party’s flag with the governorship candidate, Chuma Umeoji.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed their candidature in the list of candidates published at the end of the submission of the personal details of candidates by all the registered political parties participating in the November election.

With the development, the electoral.body has sealed the fate of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, who emerged in a parallel primary organised by a faction of the party.

It is expected that with this development, all stakeholders of the party, including the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano; Soludo and others will rally round Umeoji and support him to win the forthcoming election.

Umeoji will be flying the party’s flag with his rich political experience while his running mate will be complementing him with her deep experience in the academic.

Obiano should be rest assured that he has a worthy potential successor who will sustain his legacies and uphold them in Umeoji.

He should therefore support the governorship candidate and his running mate to succeed in the election

Already, 12 members of APGA in the state House of Assembly led by the Chief Whip, Ezeudu, have hailed INEC’s decision.

They have gone a step further by pledging to support Umeoji’s ambition.

Their argument is that the federal lawmaker is the only key to APGA’s victory in the election.

The massive supports coming the way of Umeoji and Orogbu are not limited to the state legislature alone.

Some members of the state executive have also taken a position on the matter.

Specifically, majority of Obiano’s aides have expressed their readiness to work for Umeoji’s victory.

The Umeoji and Orogbu joint ticket promises to be a formidable one. It is a ticket of consolidation, inclusiveness and expansion.

While Umeoji will be leveraging on his political prowess, Prof Orogbu is bringing academic excellence, women inclusiveness, youthfulness beauty and brain to the Government House.

https://leaders.ng/unizik-dean-and-renowned-female-professor-lillian-orogbu-emerges-apga-deputy-governorship-candidate-to-chuma-umeoji/