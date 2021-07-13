Are Jobs Being Sold In FG Agencies?

By on No Comment

People now sell FG job slots for as high as 10million naira in Nigeria. Is there hope for the unemployed youth in this country? How on earth will you pay to go to school then pay to get a job again? Where is Nigeria heading to? Before 2015 slots are sold for between 200k and 500k, now it’s in millions. God come to our rescue. National association of unemployed graduates (NAUG) the ball is in our court. What is net please?

Are Jobs Being Sold In FG Agencies? added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.