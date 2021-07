I’ve recently received the following text messages purporting to be from Jobberman. I’m wondering if they are legit or a scam. Can anyone help? Thank you.

Part-time job, daily salary of 5000 naira, no time limit, no cost, please contact me. Please add WA: Whats-App:https:///2347044424423

Do you want to learn for free how to make 3000-8000 NGN online every day? Now register to get USD21 first! Contact me: https:///447898452494