Are These The 7 Most Beautiful Cities To Visit In Nigeria? (Pictures)

Nigeria is a beautiful country filled with the tourist destinations, delicious dishes, and beautiful culture Nigeria is made up of so many beautiful places and people with exceptional hospitality. Here are a few cities you should visit:

Jos: This city is known as the state of peace and tourism found in the middle belt region of Nigeria. It has the most beautiful tourist places to visit such as Jos Wildlife park, Jos zoo and museum, Lamigo waterfall, Rayfield resort, etc. Jos is definitely a vacation city and it people are known for their wonderful hospitality and peaceful life.

Calabar: Calabar is a city sitting pretty in the southeastern part of the country, rich in culture, beautiful architecture, tasty delicacies, natural attraction, peaceful, serene and stunning environment. This city provides fun and astonishing natural attractions that would blow your mind. Calabar is popularly known for it annual street carnival tagged “Calabar carnival” which is hosted for a whole week in December, this carnival is where Nigerian culture and traditions is displayed at it fullest, tourists from all over the world come to experience this beautiful city.

Abuja: This city is one of the most developed state in the country. Abuja is a business domain and the federal capital of the nation. Abuja is one of the most beautiful Cities in Nigeria with its breathtaking landscape, serene environment and rich and diverse culture. It is a city with rich and exotic locations, recreational centers, world-class hotels and a luxury real estate.

Lagos: This Nigerian city stands as the most populous in Nigeria notwithstanding being one of the smallest in land mass. It blends in people from different cultures and ethnic groups while this may be true understanding basic Yoruba and pidgin is necessary for communication. As the most industrialized city in Nigeria, Lagos stands to serve economic, relaxing and fun benefits. Lagos has amazing tourist attractions, for instance, the beautiful beaches, Lekki conservation centre, historic sights, etc.

Port-Harcourt: This rich city of Nigeria stands as the third most developed city in the country. It known for it vegetation richness, it landscape are extremely beautiful. Port Harcourt is a business and a fun place for tourist because of the presence of oil and gas.

Kano: Kano is the Largest City in Northern Nigeria and the second largest city in Nigeria. Kano is an ancient city with wonderful structures, historic buildings, and amazing culture. It is also the center for commercial activities. Kano City had its ancient walls named ‘the most impressive monument in West Africa.

Ibadan: Ibadan is the largest and most ancient city in Nigeria. This city has beautiful historic places and structures like Agodi gardens, cocoa house, Ventura city mall, palms mall, etc. it also an interesting place for people that love the night life.

Some other beautiful cities to visit in Nigeria are Enugu, Osun, Kaduna, Ondo, Delta, etc.

But No Talk About Anambra State