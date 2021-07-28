Army Recruitment: Zulum Approves ₦12.8 Million For 641 Borno Applicants

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, approved the sum of N12.8m as support for 641 prospective candidates currently at their final stage of exercises to qualify for recruitment into the Nigerian Army’s 81 regular intake for 2021.

Zulum announced the support while addressing the candidates at Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The governor was received at the barracks by the theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa.

The 641 candidates, each of whom is to get N20,000, were those who passed different stages of medical and fitness tests and soon to leave for final military fitness exercises at Falgore Game Reserve in Kano State from where successful candidates will be finally recruited into the Army.

Governor Zulum urged all the applicants from the 27 local government areas of Borno State to be good ambassadors of the state.

“I commend your patriotism for choosing to enlist into the Army. However, as citizens of Borno, I advise that you should be good ambassadors of our State. Under no circumstances should you behave wrongly anywhere outside. Insha Allah, we shall provide the needed support to all of you,” Zulum said.

The governor, in addition to his approval of N12.8m support, also approved N15,000 monthly to support each of the 641 applicants during the last stage of the recruitment exercises.

Successful candidates from across the country are expected to proceed to the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria for other stages of their recruitment training.

