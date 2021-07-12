Arresting Nnamdi Kanu Will Not Stop Killings By Bandits – Mbaka (Video)

Catholic priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has stated that the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu will not stop killings by Bandits in Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

The priest stated that banditry and kidnapping have continued in the country even after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

Addressing his congregation, Fr. Mbaka stated that the federal government should stop fighting agitators and use the same energy expended in arresting Nnamdi Kanu to tackle issues such as youth unemployment which leads to banditry and other crimes that cause agitations in the country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjDYzQn1Gxs

