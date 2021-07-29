Asaba Traditionalists Curse Those Sending Money From Abroad To Fuel Cult War (Pix)

Asaba Traditionalists Lay Curses On Those Sending Money From Abroad To Fuel Deadly Cult Wars (Video)

Traditionalists with blessings from the Asagba of Asaba has laid curses on notorious cultists and those suspected to be sending money from abroad to fuel deadly cult wars.

Focus Naija can report that Asaba, the delta state capital, has recently been engulfed in an unending cult war in which rival cult groups freely maimed and killed each other in broad daylight, also beheading one of their victims in the war that has lasted for several days.

The traditionalists in their numbers declared that those participating in the killing of both indigenes and strangers that are resident in Asaba will henceforth face instant death as penalty.

Not excluded from the instant death penalty are those who are aware of any plot to execute any youth in Asaba and their families.

Watch the video on Instagram;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Z01t8iYYwc

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2021/07/28/asaba-traditionalists-lay-curses-on-those-sending-money-from-abroad-to-fuel-deadly-cult-wars-video/