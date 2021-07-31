Asisat Oshoala Tests Positive For COVID-19

Oshoala contracts COVID-19

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giráldez will be without Nigerian striker, Asisat Oshoala, for the team’s pre-season game against Elche on August 4.

The Super Falcons captain was left out of Barcelona women’s training camp in Algorfa, where the squad will stay for 10 days preparing for the new season.

The European champions, while announcing the squad for the frienly game in Alicante, were silent on the whereabouts of their star striker despite not being listed among the 23 players travelling for the match.

The club announced that Ingrid Engen, Andrea Pereira and Cata Coll, who were not included in the travelling party due to various injuries, will join the team later but kept mum on the whereabouts of Oshoala.

Meanwhile, a Catalan daily sports newspaper, based in Barcelona, L’Esportiu, has revealed that the four-time African Women’s Footballer of The Year missed the party due to COVID-19.

“Asisat Oshoala is the infected COVID-19 Barça footballer,” the website stated.

