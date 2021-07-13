Athlete, Amoah To Pastor Kobi: Don’t Make Any Prophecy About Ghana Olympic Team

Ghana athlete, Joseph Amoah had advised Pastor Kobi to halt any prophecy with respect to Ghana’s showing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Amoah is a sprinter specializing in the 100 metres and the 200 metres. He competed at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in the 100 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay, and at the 2019 African Games he won a gold medal in the 4 × 100 metres relay.

He was also a 100 metres finalist at the 2019 African Games, finishing fourth. He holds the record for the fastest time in the 200 metres of any Ghanaian.

He will be representing Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m and 4x100m events.

Badu Kobi please do not make any prophecy about the Ghana Olympic team. I beg you!



Joseph Paul Amoah

Earlier, The Senior Pastor of Glorious Wave Church International, Pastor Emmanuel Bada Kobi assured his member that England will defeat Italy at the EUROS 2020; a prophesy that turned out false.