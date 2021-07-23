Athletes Representing Nigeria At Tokyo 2020 (Full List)

Connect on Linked in

Here is a complete list of all the 60 Athletes representing number at TOKYO 2020

ATHLETICS

1.Enoch Adegoke

2.Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

3.Divine Oduduru

4.Usheoritse Itsekiri

5.Samson Nathaniel

6.Chidi Okezie

7.Tobi Amusan

8.Ese Brume

9.Blessing Okagbare

10.Favour Ofili

11.Rosemary Chukwuma

12.Patience Okon-George

13Ruth Usoro

14.Grace Nwokocha

15.Glory Patrick

16.Knowledge Omovoh

17.Nse Imaobong Uko

18.Chioma Onyekwere

19. Annette Echikunwoke

BADMINTON

20.Godwin Olofua

21.Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori

22.Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan

BASKETBALL

Men:

23.Caleb Agada

24.Precious Achiuwa

25.Ike Ireogbu

26.Chimezie Metu

27.Jordan Nwora

28.Jahlil Okafor

29.Josh Okogie

30.Stan Okoye

31.Chikezie Okpala

32.Olumiye Oni

33.Ekpe Udoh

34.Nnamdi Vincent

Women:

35.Promise Amukamara

36.Oderah Chidom

37.Adara Elonu

38.Ify lbekwe

39.Ezinne Kalu

40.Aisha Mohammed

41.Erica Ogwumike

42.Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah

43.Nneka Ogwumike

44.Atonye Nyingifa

45.Nnenna Amy Okonkwo

46.Elizabeth Williams

CANOE SPRINT

47.Emmanuel Ayomide Bello

ROWING

48.Esther oko

SWIMMING

49.Abiola Ogunbanwo

TABLE TENNIS

50.Aruna Quadri

51.Olajide Omotayo

52.Offiong Edem

53.Funke Oshonaike

TAEKWONDO

54.Oluchi Elizabeth Anyanacho

WRESTLING

55.Ekerekeme Agiomor

56.Odunayo Adekuoroye

57.Aminat Adeniyi

58.Blessing Oborududu

59.Adijat ldris

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

60. Uche Eke

Source https://www.completesports.com/full-list-60-team-nigeria-athletes-to-tokyo-2020-olympics/