Athletes Representing Nigeria At Tokyo 2020 (Full List)

Here is a complete list of all the 60 Athletes representing number at TOKYO 2020
ATHLETICS
1.Enoch Adegoke
2.Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
3.Divine Oduduru
4.Usheoritse Itsekiri
5.Samson Nathaniel
6.Chidi Okezie
7.Tobi Amusan
8.Ese Brume
9.Blessing Okagbare
10.Favour Ofili
11.Rosemary Chukwuma
12.Patience Okon-George
13Ruth Usoro
14.Grace Nwokocha
15.Glory Patrick
16.Knowledge Omovoh
17.Nse Imaobong Uko
18.Chioma Onyekwere
19. Annette Echikunwoke
BADMINTON
20.Godwin Olofua
21.Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori
22.Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan
BASKETBALL
Men:
23.Caleb Agada
24.Precious Achiuwa
25.Ike Ireogbu
26.Chimezie Metu
27.Jordan Nwora
28.Jahlil Okafor
29.Josh Okogie
30.Stan Okoye
31.Chikezie Okpala
32.Olumiye Oni
33.Ekpe Udoh
34.Nnamdi Vincent
Women:
35.Promise Amukamara
36.Oderah Chidom
37.Adara Elonu
38.Ify lbekwe
39.Ezinne Kalu
40.Aisha Mohammed
41.Erica Ogwumike
42.Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah
43.Nneka Ogwumike
44.Atonye Nyingifa
45.Nnenna Amy Okonkwo
46.Elizabeth Williams
CANOE SPRINT
47.Emmanuel Ayomide Bello
ROWING
48.Esther oko
SWIMMING
49.Abiola Ogunbanwo
TABLE TENNIS
50.Aruna Quadri
51.Olajide Omotayo
52.Offiong Edem
53.Funke Oshonaike
TAEKWONDO
54.Oluchi Elizabeth Anyanacho
WRESTLING
55.Ekerekeme Agiomor
56.Odunayo Adekuoroye
57.Aminat Adeniyi
58.Blessing Oborududu
59.Adijat ldris
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
60. Uche Eke
Source https://www.completesports.com/full-list-60-team-nigeria-athletes-to-tokyo-2020-olympics/