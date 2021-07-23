Athletes Representing Nigeria At Tokyo 2020 (Full List)

By on No Comment

Here is a complete list of all the 60 Athletes representing number at TOKYO 2020
ATHLETICS
1.Enoch Adegoke
2.Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
3.Divine Oduduru
4.Usheoritse Itsekiri
5.Samson Nathaniel
6.Chidi Okezie
7.Tobi Amusan
8.Ese Brume

9.Blessing Okagbare
10.Favour Ofili
11.Rosemary Chukwuma
12.Patience Okon-George
13Ruth Usoro
14.Grace Nwokocha
15.Glory Patrick
16.Knowledge Omovoh
17.Nse Imaobong Uko
18.Chioma Onyekwere
19. Annette Echikunwoke
BADMINTON
20.Godwin Olofua
21.Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori
22.Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan

BASKETBALL

Men:
23.Caleb Agada
24.Precious Achiuwa
25.Ike Ireogbu
26.Chimezie Metu
27.Jordan Nwora
28.Jahlil Okafor
29.Josh Okogie
30.Stan Okoye
31.Chikezie Okpala
32.Olumiye Oni
33.Ekpe Udoh
34.Nnamdi Vincent

Women:
35.Promise Amukamara
36.Oderah Chidom
37.Adara Elonu
38.Ify lbekwe
39.Ezinne Kalu
40.Aisha Mohammed
41.Erica Ogwumike
42.Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah
43.Nneka Ogwumike
44.Atonye Nyingifa
45.Nnenna Amy Okonkwo
46.Elizabeth Williams

CANOE SPRINT

47.Emmanuel Ayomide Bello

ROWING

48.Esther oko

SWIMMING

49.Abiola Ogunbanwo

TABLE TENNIS

50.Aruna Quadri
51.Olajide Omotayo
52.Offiong Edem
53.Funke Oshonaike

TAEKWONDO

54.Oluchi Elizabeth Anyanacho

WRESTLING

55.Ekerekeme Agiomor
56.Odunayo Adekuoroye
57.Aminat Adeniyi
58.Blessing Oborududu
59.Adijat ldris

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

60. Uche Eke

Source https://www.completesports.com/full-list-60-team-nigeria-athletes-to-tokyo-2020-olympics/

Athletes Representing Nigeria At Tokyo 2020 (Full List) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.