“Atiku Can Unite Nigeria” – Wike And Atiku Reconcile Ahead Of 2023

The Crisis rocking the Opposition People Democratic Party, PDP may soon be coming to an end as Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike was visited by Ex-Vice President and former Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that both men have been at loggerheads over control of the Party. It was widely rumoured that Wike was aggressively scheming to maintain control of the party’s structure in order to pave way for his friend, Aminu Tambuwal to clinch the party ticket in 2023.

Atiku on the other hand has been resisting such moves and fighting back. The development even led to a rift between Wike and his bosom friend/National chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

However, with Tuesday’s meeting in Port-Harcourt, all those differences seem to be set aside and sorted. According to a reliable source privy to details of the meeting, Wike was even heard saying: “If Atiku can manage and unite his Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba wives he will surely unite Nigeria.”

Former Kogi West senator, Dino Jonah Melaye was also present at the meeting. Photos below;



https://politicsnigeria.com/pdp-crisis-atiku-and-wike-reconcile-in-rivers-ahead-of-2023-photos/