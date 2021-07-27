Atiku Visits Governor Wike In Rivers State (Photos)

2023 : Atiku Visits Governor Nyesom Wike In Rivers State (Photos)

By Wisdom Nwedene

Former Vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Our correspondent gathered that Atiku has started making plans in order to be given ticket to contest under PDP again.

IGBERE TV reports that Atiku was accompanied by Senator Dino Melaye and other top party members.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1396563/2023-atiku-visits-governor-nyesom-wike-rivers-state-photos/