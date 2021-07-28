Attorney-General Malami’s Son Shares Family Photos As He Is Called To Bar

Abdulazeez Abubakar Malami, the eldest son of Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has been called to the Nigerian Bar, IgbereTV reports.

The Call to Bar ceremony was held on Tuesday, July 27, at Eagles Square in Abuja.
Abdulazeez and Khadija Abduljalil Danbatta got married on July 11, 2020, and recently welcomed their first child.

