Baba Ijesha: Iyabo Ojo, Princess, Others In Court As Sitting Resumes (Photos)

Actress Iyabo Ojo, popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, otherwise called Princess, and other supporters have arrived at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja as the child molestation case involving embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, resumed.
https://punchng.com/breaking-baba-ijesha-iyabo-ojo-princess-others-in-court-as-sitting-resumes/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true
Actress Iyabo Ojo, popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, otherwise called Princess, and other supporters have arrived at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja as the child molestation case involving embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, resumed.