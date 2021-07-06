Bad Roads In Ogun State: An Appeal To Governor Dapo Abiodun

APPEAL TO THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE.

We are appealing to the Executive Governor of Ogun State,His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR to look into the hardship faced by the people in the part of the State.

It is a great difficulties for the people who reside in Agbado,Opeilu,Oluwo, Itoki,Lemode,Abule,Robiyan,Muta,Ibaragun,Orudu,OgbaIyo,Arepo,GasLine,Lisa,Adiyan,Giwa,OkeAro,Matogun,Osere,Lambe,AbuleEkun,Tipper,Oniyanrin,Akute,Ajuwon,Alagbole,Ojodu and Crossing as there is no road you can ride without regretting the hardship and suffering encounter from those who are at the helms of affairs at the State Level.

The previous government with their best and worst is at this point after the lapse of 16 years.The history is for all to read and learn from as it might be applicable.

His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR,we want you to use your God-Given Honour to better the lives of people in this axis of the State as I don’t know if any of the road in this area is part of the ones your plan to work on.

Sango/Ijoko/Agbado/Akute Road

Itoki/AbuleIroko Road

Agbado/Crossing/Ishaga Road

Adiyan Road

Robiyan/Ibaragun Road

OkeAro/Matogun Road

Most importantly Sango/Ijoko/Akute Road which connects well over 400 communities with Thousands of people living within this border town.

His Excellency,Please come to our Aid.