Bandex: Kaduna Declares July 12 Work-Free As Buhari, El-Rufai Mourn

https://www.nairaland.com/6645499/bala-bantex-former-kaduna-deputy

KADUNA UPDATE: KDSG declares 12th July work-free day for late Bantex

The Kaduna State Government has formally announced the death of former Deputy Governor His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex). The state government has declared Monday, 12th July 2021 as a work-free day in honour of his memory and service to the state.

Architect Barnabas Bala, who served as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died today in Abuja.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know Bantex and to work with him. The governor acknowledged his commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family.



Muyiwa Adekeye

Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication)

11th July 2021

PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS BARNABAS BALA, FORMER DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF KADUNA STATE

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the passing of Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), a former Deputy Governor of the State during the first tenure of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

President Buhari believes that Architect Bantex, a true gentleman and consummate professional, will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

The President also affirms that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the State and National level.

The President extends his deepest condolences to the family of Bala, his friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from his responsible stewardship as a public servant and political office holder.

President Buhari prays God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn the irreparable loss.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 11, 2021

It’s a VERY SAD DAY:

In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of Kaduna State

In the midst of trying times, I have received with utter sadness news of the departure of my friend and brother, His Excellency Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as professional colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a dependable man of brilliance and imagination. He believed in the potential of our state and in the capacity of our people to work together for progressive attainments.

Together, we took on the task of providing new leadership for Kaduna State in 2015. He brought to his duties as Deputy Governor during our first term his unique insights as a politician with experience in navigating the diversity of our state. Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of our state, even when the circumstances were dreary.

Bantex had served the people of Kaduna State in several capacities prior to becoming Deputy Governor. As a delegate to the 1994 Constitutional Conference, chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member for Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, he was a sterling symbol of representative democracy.

We would miss his brilliance and his commitment to Kaduna State, his easygoing manners, his sense of humour and steadfastness to his convictions.

I have spoken to his family and conveyed our condolence on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State. We shall work closely with his family to grant a befitting farewell to a man who gave so much to this state even when hobbled by ill-health.

We have been blessed to know Bantex and to work with him. We pray God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his wife, children and the entire family in this moment of grief and loss.



Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State

11th July 2021

Bantex: We Have Lost An Astute Politician, Bridge Builder – Kaduna Speaker

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has described the death of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Bala Bantex as sad.

In a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulanii, Zailani said that an astute politician, peace maker and bridge builder has been lost.

“Not only Kaduna State, but Nigeria has lost an astute politician, a statesman and a loyal member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

The Speaker condoled the Government and people of Kaduna State, his immediate family, friends and associates over the loss.

He also condoled the people of Southern Kaduna and Kaura Local Government where he hails from and gained political relevance while serving as local council chairman.

He prayed for God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he prayed.

Bantex was aged 64.



Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani

Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Speaker

(Media and Publicity)

11th July, 2021