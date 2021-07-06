Bandits Kill 19, Set Houses Ablaze In Katsina

Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked Tsauwa village, Batsari Local Government Area, Katsina State, killing 19 residents, while many houses were set ablaze.

DAILY POST gathered that the criminal elements also carted away valuable items from the community during the attack.

It was learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

When contacted by DAILY POST, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack.

The PPRO was, however, unable to give details of the incident saying he was in contact with the Duty Police Officer, DPO in charge of the area for more details.



