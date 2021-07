Connect on Linked in

The abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna have been released after 20 days in captivity

Joseph Hayab, Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), confirmed their release to TheCable on Sunday.

The bandits invaded the school and abducted the students on July 5.

More to follow…

