Bandits Riding Over 100 Motorcycles Storm Zamfara Communities, Kill 42 People

Forty-two people have been killed by bandits in five communities of Faru district in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Thursday evening.

The affected communities are Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, Wari and Gudan-Maidawa.

An indigene of the area, Malam Buba Faru, said the bandits, who were riding over 100 motorcycles, stormed the communities located few kilometres at the eastern part of Faru town.

Buba said the bandits shot indiscriminately at the people and burnt their houses and food stores.

“They were shooting sporadically at people they came across in the five communities. They also attacked farmers who were in their farmlands cultivating their crops.

“So far, 42 dead bodies have been recovered by the security and volunteer groups in the area.”

The bodies, according to Buba, were expected to be buried on Friday, according to Islamic rites.

The spokesperson of the state Police.

Command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed that only 35 people were killed in the five communities in a telephone interview with The PUNCH.

According to him, their corpses were taken to Faru town where they were buried.

Shehu stated that the police could not reach the affected communities on time when they were informed of the bandits’ attack due to the road network.

“The police personnel tried their best to reach the affected communities on receiving the information that the bandits were there but unfortunately they could not reach the places because of the bad roads,” he said.

He maintained that the “police are currently working tirelessly” to arrest the bandits.



https://punchng.com/breaking-bandits-attack-zamfara-communities-kill-42