Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s Update On Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Case (Video)

IPOB Lead Counsel, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor Gives Update On Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Case (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZglS-jSuV4

“UPDATE

IMPORTANT TAKE HOME FROM TODAY’S PROCEEDINGS.

1. Henceforth, Our Client -Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot only be visited by his lawyers, but relatives and friends, provided it is only two persons in every of such visit, on his visiting Days. It is now an Order of the Court. Anybody within the above classification will be profiled by Our Head of Chambers.

2. We will activate the judicial process to ensure that the Court is granted a Fiat to hear this Case during the Court’s Annual Vacation that commemced today.

3. Our discrete findings confirmed that Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not taken out of Abuja to an unknown destination. Kindly ignore the rumour mongers. We will visit him again within the next 48 hours.

4. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom sooner than may be expected.

5. Victory will be ours at the end. It shall all end in praises.

Your prayers all through.

Thank you all and remain blessed.

@ EjioforBar”

https://www.facebook.com/100053161600993/posts/339510154497702/?app=fbl