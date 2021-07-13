Basketmouth’s Wife Announces Birth Of 3rd Child With Pregnancy Pics On Her Birthday

Elsie Okpocha, wife of comedian Basketmouth, has announced the birth of their third child after three miscarriages, Igbere TV reports.

Husband and wife made the announcement in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday which is also Elsie’s birthday.

Sharing a series of racy pregnancy pictures, Elsie wrote “A Happy Birthday to me!!!!!

“God did finally hear one of major prayers and I can’t thank him enough.

“He has made me one of the happiest girls in the world.

“This is my TESTIMONY.

“It’s A NEW CHAPTER!!!!!!”



Confirming the challenges she had with birthing her third child, the restaurateur wrote in another post: “I prayed for this, endlessly

“I craved for it desperately (yea even after 2 kids, lol)

And after 3 miscarriages….

“God said it was time… His perfect time!!!

“It’s A NEW CHAPTER!!!!!!”



She thanked all those who sent her goodwill messages in another post with the pictures of the man who got her pregnant.

“BTW have you met the man that got me pregnant

“His name is Bright Okpocha, most people know him as BASKETMOUTH.

“I just want to thank him for doing a good job,” she wrote.



Basketmouth also shared his wife’s pregnancy pictures, confirming that their baby was born last month.

“Happy birthday darling dearest Elsie Okpocha. I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife.

“Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me.

“P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4,” he wrote.



Basketmouth, who has a child from another relationship, has two other children with his wife. They are a boy and a girl named Jason and Janelle respectively.

The comedian’s wife’s birthday is a break from mourning his friend Sound Sultan who died of throat cancer in the USA on Sunday.