BBNaija: Biggie Reveals Who The Wildcards/Fake Housemates Are (Pictures)

Maria and Pere revealed as Wildcards

Maria and Pere have been revealed as the Wildcards for the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season.

They were revealed during the special Diary Session on Thursday, the day five of the show.

Wildcards are fake housemates placed by Big Brother in the house to add a twist to the show. There are also other things to know about the BBNaija Wildcard twist.

During Maria’s session, Biggie revealed that she has been chosen as a Wildcard of the season and asked her how she felt about playing her role.

Maria revealed that she felt bad for pretending to the housemates.

She said, “I don’t really know how well I’m playing it but it’s killing me. I’m not gonna lie.”

“Obviously, I wouldn’t take it back but it’s like a 50-50 chance.

“It’s killing me because they are really loving people and I’m not just saying it, they really are.

“It’s just like lying and lying. I think I’m doing a great job though I don’t feel proud of myself.”

Big Brother asked Maria to predict who the other Wildcard is and surprisingly, she mentioned Pere.

During Pere’s session, Big Brother also asked him how he has been able to play his role as a Wildcard.

Pere said, “I’m playing it to the best of my ability. I try to get very engaged in several conversations that have to do with the Wildcards because I know that such conversations will come up because it’s only natural for every housemate to be concerned about who the Wildcard is or who the Wildcards are.”

When asked to predict who the other Wildcard is, Pere mentioned that it could either be Maria or Nini.

It appears that the real action has begun in the BBNaija house, as housemates have to correctly predict the Wildcards by Sunday.



