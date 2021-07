Connect on Linked in

Former Bbnaija Housemates Laycon & Erica Finally Reconciles And Were Spotted Hanging Out Together.

@PulseNigeria247 tweeted;

It is all love from this side �

@Ericanlewedim x @itsLaycon ❤️

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua1Dr42hitA

@Ericanlewedim – IG Story