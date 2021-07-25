BBNaija: Mixed Reactions Trail Emmanuel’s Aerophobic Comment

There was a mild Twitter drama as one of the new house mates of #BBNaijaSeason6 Emmanuel was thought to have said he is homophobic.

The 24 year old Mr Ideal Nigeria and Mr Africa International gathered a lot of fans immediately walking into the house. However what caused a bit of confusion was his introduction video where he said he was aerophobic which some followers on Twitter misconstrued as homophobic.

Emmanuel who loves tourism and flies regularly has always been open about his fear of flying and how he deals with his Aerophobia whenever he has to make a trip.

